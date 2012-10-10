BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Shares were up 1.9 percent, easing from earlier in the day, even as its CFO made upbeat comments on the company, including that it is as financially strong as it has ever been. The stock hit a high of $76.81 earlier in the day.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.