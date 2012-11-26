Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse unit considering Chapter 11 filing
TOKYO, Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
CHICAGO Nov 26 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says supplier had subcontracted work to bangladesh factory without
authorization * Says bangladesh factory was no longer authorized to produce merchandise for
it * Says terminated relationship with supplier, which it declines to name
TOKYO, Feb 24 Toshiba Corp said on Friday it was not aware that its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
SYDNEY, Feb 24 London copper prices found modest support on Friday after a big fall overnight amid fresh doubts over Chinese demand and some upward movement in the U.S. dollar.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.