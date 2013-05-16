CHICAGO May 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc :
* CEO: "frankly, we had a more difficult quarter than expected
when we
announced our guidance in February"
* CEO says believes walmart U.S. will deliver positive comps
next quarter
* CEO says Q1 ecommerce sales up more than 30 percent versus
year ago quarter
* CEO says disappointed in company's expense control in
international
* Mart's walmart U.S. CEO says company cashed less in income
tax refunds versus
year ago
* Mart's walmart U.S. CEO says excluding first 2 weeks of
quarter, comp sales
relatively flat and traffic improved
* Walmart U.S. CEO sees opening 60-65 new stores in Q2,
including new stores,
expansions and relocations
* Walmart U.S. CEO says may is off to a good start, with
positive comps
* Walmart international CEO says Q1 comp sales declined in
Canada and Japan
* CFO sees fcpa-related costs of $65 million-$70 million in Q2
* Treasurer says Q1 fcpa-related costs were $73 million, above
target of $40
million-$45 million
* Mart's sam's club CEO says comp sales, traffic indicate
business members
remain pressured
* Mart's sam's club CEO says as of yesterday, increased
membership fee
nationwide
* Mart's sam's club CEO says fees now $45 for advantage and
business base
memberships, plus fee remains $100