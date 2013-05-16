BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
CHICAGO May 16 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CFO says its consumers are still stretched, concerned * CFO sees positive Q2, comp sales starting off "healthy" * CFO says has not had much customer feedback about bangladesh * CFO says payroll tax probably having some sort of impact on customers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million