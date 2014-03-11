BRIEF-Commerce Union Bancshares files for mixed shelf of up to $75 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 11 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CFO says "very good sales" since mid-February after weather improved
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Michael Johnson's fy 2016 total compensation $10.9 million versus $9.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Larry Hughes will retire as vice-president, finance and CFO at end of march 2017