PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * U.S. exec sees momentum from back-to-school continuing into holiday season * U.S. exec says by today has $400 million in layaway * U.S. exec says doubled amount of tablets and ipads it bought ahead of holiday
season * U.S. exec says feels very good, very strong, about second half of year
Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct