BRIEF-Wix Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
CHICAGO Oct 10 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * CFO says company is as financially strong as it has ever been * CFO says on track to achieve FY 2013 sales growth of 5-7 percent * CFO says will give FY 2014 EPS guidance in February * CFO sees FY 2014 capex $12-$13 billion, versus $12.6-$13.5 billion in FY 2013 * CFO says 5-7 percent sales growth in FY 2014 equals about $23-$33 billion in
additional sales * CFO sees adding 36-40 million in retail square feet in FY 2014 versus 36-39
million in FY 2013 * CFO says on track to achieve goal of cutting operating expenses as a percent
of sales by 100 basis points through FY 2017 * Says in FY 2014 walmart U.S. to add about 125 supercenters, open 95-115 small
format stores * Says in FY 2014 operating expenses should continue to grow less than rate of
sales growth
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SANTIAGO/ANTOFAGASTA, Feb 15 Workers at the world's largest copper mine in Chile are digging in for a long strike, emboldened by new labor laws that are likely to result in tough wage negotiations in the industry in 2017 in one of Latin America's most free-market economies.