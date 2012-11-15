BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
CHICAGO Nov 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc : * Says incurred expenses of about $48 million in Q3 related to fcpa review * Says inquiries or investigations on allegations of potential fcpa violations
in countries including Brazil, China, India * CEO says international grew or maintained market share in major markets
except for China * Walmart U.S. CEO says early layaway generated about $300 million in added Q3
volume versus year ago * Walmart U.S. CEO says some customers consolidating shopping trips, traffic up
about 0.1 percent * Walmart U.S. CEO says giving additional 10 percent discount to workers who
work on thanksgiving * Walmart U.S. CEO says neighborhood market same-store sales up in mid-single
digits year-to-date * Walmart international CEO says average ticket grew 8 percent in China,
traffic declined 7.6 percent * Walmart international CEO says experiencing challenges from macroeconomic
environment in Japan * Mart's sam's club CEO says inflation in some categories led members
to trade down * Mart's sam's club CEO says saw slower growth in business member traffic in Q3 * Mart's sam's club CEO says business member softening could remain a headwind
Q4 * Mart's sam's club CEO says operating income growth will be challenged in Q4 * CFO says expects to finish year with net sales growth of around 5 percent * CFO says "while we are optimistic about sales, we are also realistic"
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.