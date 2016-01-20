Jan 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc said more than 1.2 million Walmart U.S. and Sam's Club employees will receive a pay increase in 2016.

The increases will lift the average hourly full-time wage to $13.38, the company said.

The hikes are part of the second phase of the company's two-year $2.7 billion investment plan and will take effect Feb. 20, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)