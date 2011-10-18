BRIEF-Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 14.7 percent from the year-earlier quarter.
Walmex, as it is known locally, reported a quarterly profit of 4.875 billion pesos ($351 million), up from 4.250 billion pesos a year earlier. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end-September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)