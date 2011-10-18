MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, Mexico's biggest retailer, said on Tuesday its third-quarter profit rose 14.7 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Walmex, as it is known locally, reported a quarterly profit of 4.875 billion pesos ($351 million), up from 4.250 billion pesos a year earlier. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end-September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)