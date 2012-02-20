MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico on Monday said its fourth-quarter profit rose 26 percent to 8.227 billion pesos ($589 million) from 6.54 billion pesos a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 116.015 billion pesos from 100.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)