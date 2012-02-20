BRIEF-Gilead presents new phase 2 data on Bictegravir
MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, as new store openings and a pickup in customer spending drove an increase in sales.
The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said third-quarter profit was 8.227 billion pesos ($589 million), up 26 percent from 6.54 billion pesos a year ago.
That was above analysts' expectations of a profit of 7.672 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts.
Walmex said revenue rose 16 percent to 116.015 billion pesos from 100.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
The company, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , has been aggressively opening stores this year.
Walmex shares closed up 0.53 percent at 39.67 pesos in local trading.
($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)
