* Q3 profit 8.297 bln pesos vs yr ago 6.54 bln pesos

* Revenue up 16 pct at 116.015 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY Feb 20 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, as new store openings and a pickup in customer spending drove an increase in sales.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said third-quarter profit was 8.227 billion pesos ($589 million), up 26 percent from 6.54 billion pesos a year ago.

That was above analysts' expectations of a profit of 7.672 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

Walmex said revenue rose 16 percent to 116.015 billion pesos from 100.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

The company, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , has been aggressively opening stores this year.

Walmex shares closed up 0.53 percent at 39.67 pesos in local trading.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)