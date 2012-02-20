* Revenue up 16 pct at 116.015 bln pesos (Adds detail on store openings, comment from call)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, as new store openings and a pickup in customer spending drove an increase in sales.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said third-quarter profit was 8.227 billion pesos ($589 million), up 26 percent from 6.54 billion pesos a year ago.

That was above analysts' expectations of a profit of 7.672 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey of seven analysts.

Walmex, which on average opened one new store a day in Mexico last year, said revenue rose 16 percent to 116.015 billion pesos from 100.295 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

"We had a very successful holiday season," Chief Financial Officer Rafael Matute said on a pre-recorded call discussing the results.

The company reported sales at stores open at least a year rose 4 percent in December and 12.6 percent in November from the same months in 2010. The November jump in revenue reflects a boost from a government-backed national sales campaign to promote spending over a long weekend.

Walmex, which does not take questions on its quarterly calls, will hold an event for analysts on Wednesday to discuss its performance and plans in more detail.

The company, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , opened 441 stores in 2011, including 76 in Central America. At the end of 2011, Walmex had 2,709 stores and restaurants in the region.

Walmex shares closed up 0.53 percent at 39.67 pesos in local trading.

($1 = 13.9725 pesos at end December) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)