(Adds Walmex comments on probe)
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Wal-Mart de Mexico
, the country's biggest retailer, said it is ready
to answer questions and provide documents to Mexican authorities
investigating allegations that it bribed officials to expand its
business.
Mexico's attorney general's office said earlier on Thursday
it has begun a probe to establish whether a criminal
investigation into the allegations is warranted.
Walmex, as the company is known locally, said it was setting
up a process to guarantee that it meets all requests from
Mexican authorities.
"This process is part of a wider program to strengthen the
confidence of Mexico's society at large about the nature and
scope of its operations," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Richard Chang)