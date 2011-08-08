* Same-store sales up 3.9 pct

* Survey of five analysts pointed to a 3.8 pct rise (Adds details on total sales, new stores)

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Monday reported a jump in same-store sales, helped by an extra Sunday in the month and a pickup in consumer spending.

The company, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year climbed 3.9 percent.

A Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a 3.8 percent rise in same-store sales from July last year.

Mexican consumer confidence jumped to its highest in more than three years in July, the national statistics agency said last week. [ID:nN1E7721WY]

Walmex's July same-store sales also benefited this year from an extra Sunday in the month compared with last year.

Total sales from its units in Mexico and Central America climbed 11.5 percent to 30.88 billion pesos, the company said.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), said it opened 13 units in Mexico and Central America in July and four express stores in Mexico this month.

Shares in the company fell 5.97 percent to 30.11 pesos in local trading, amid a wider rout in Mexican stocks as the U.S. debt downgrade rattled global markets. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Gunna Dickson)