* August same-store sales up 0.9 pct

* Total August sales up 7.9 pct

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Tuesday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in August from a year ago, but at a slower rate than the company reported for July.

The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year rose 0.9 percent from August a year earlier.

That is a slowdown from last month, when Walmex reported July same-store sales rose 3.9 percent from the year earlier.

The August same-store sales increase was also lower than analysts expected. A Reuters survey had pointed to a 1.4 percent increase in same-store sales from August last year.

Total sales from its units in Mexico and Central America rose 7.9 percent in August, the company said.

Total sales were helped by a string of new store openings in Mexico and Central America.

Walmex shares closed up 1.7 percent at 31.64 pesos in local trading. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay and Gabriela Lopez, editing by Bernard Orr)