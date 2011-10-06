BRIEF-Lindsay Corp says CEO, Rick Parod, intends to retire
* Rick Parod to retire on December 1, 2017 to spend time with his family, travel and pursue other interests
* September same-store sales up 4.2 pct
* Total September sales up 12.4 pct
MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Thursday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in September from a year ago.
The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year rose 4.2 percent from September a year earlier.
The September same-store sales increase was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey had pointed to a 3.6 percent increase in same-store sales from September last year.
Total sales from Walmex units in Mexico and Central America rose 12.4 percent in September, the company said. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)
LUSAKA, Feb 8 First Quantum Minerals has asked a Zambian court to dismiss a $1.4 billion claim by a state-owned firm, which accused the Canadian company of irregular transactions with its local subsidiary.
Feb 8 Intact Financial Corp, Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, reported a 20 percent fall in quarterly operating profit, reflecting a decrease in underwriting income.