* September same-store sales up 4.2 pct

* Total September sales up 12.4 pct

MEXICO CITY Oct 6 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Thursday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in September from a year ago.

The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year rose 4.2 percent from September a year earlier.

The September same-store sales increase was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey had pointed to a 3.6 percent increase in same-store sales from September last year.

Total sales from Walmex units in Mexico and Central America rose 12.4 percent in September, the company said. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Carol Bishopric)