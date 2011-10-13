* WHAT: Wal-Mart de Mexico third-quarter results
* WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 18
* REUTERS FORECAST: Net profit seen up 13.5 pct
MONTERREY, Oct 13 Walmex, Mexico's biggest
retailer, will report a higher third-quarter profit, helped by
new store openings and aggressive promotions to boost consumer
spending, analysts say.
Analysts on average expect Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX,
which will report results on Oct. 18, to post a net profit of
4.824 billion pesos ($347 million) for the July-September
period, according to a Reuters' poll of six analysts.
That would be a 13.5 percent jump from 4.25 billion pesos
in the year-earlier quarter.
"Walmex will maintain healthy cash generation ... and
report operating and productivity improvements in Mexico, which
should permeate through to the Central American operation,"
wrote BBVA analysts in a report.
According to the poll, total sales will be up 10.5 percent
in the quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will climb 10.3
percent.
Walmex has expanded its "Always low prices" program across
its different store formats and product categories in an effort
to attract consumers, whose confidence was dented by rising
gloom over the Mexican economy's outlook in the quarter.
Mexican consumer confidence fell to 90.7 points in
September, its lowest level since May. [ID:nN1E7930D2]
Walmex, controlled by U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc
(WMT.N), has been aggressively opening stores this year, which
is also suspected to help third-quarter earnings.
The company opened 174 units in the first six months of
2011, compared with 72 in the first half of 2010.
Still, analysts said Walmex's Central American operation --
acquired last year -- could show a drop in profit related to
difficulty implementing a new operating system and the
low-price strategy.
Following is a table with the expected results, all prices
in pesos:
===============================================================
2011 2010 PERCENTAGE
JUL-SEP JUL-SEP CHANGE
---------------------------------------------------------------
Sales 90.964 bln 82.288 bln 10.54 pct
EBITDA* 8.305 bln 7.532 Mln 10.26 pct
Operating profit 6.568 bln 5.966 bln 10.09 pct
Net profit 4.824 bln 4.250 bln 13.51 pct
==============================================================
* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization
($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end-September)
(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by Matthew Lewis)