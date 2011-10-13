* WHAT: Wal-Mart de Mexico third-quarter results

* WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 18

* REUTERS FORECAST: Net profit seen up 13.5 pct

MONTERREY, Oct 13 Walmex, Mexico's biggest retailer, will report a higher third-quarter profit, helped by new store openings and aggressive promotions to boost consumer spending, analysts say.

Analysts on average expect Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, which will report results on Oct. 18, to post a net profit of 4.824 billion pesos ($347 million) for the July-September period, according to a Reuters' poll of six analysts.

That would be a 13.5 percent jump from 4.25 billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.

"Walmex will maintain healthy cash generation ... and report operating and productivity improvements in Mexico, which should permeate through to the Central American operation," wrote BBVA analysts in a report.

According to the poll, total sales will be up 10.5 percent in the quarter, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will climb 10.3 percent.

Walmex has expanded its "Always low prices" program across its different store formats and product categories in an effort to attract consumers, whose confidence was dented by rising gloom over the Mexican economy's outlook in the quarter.

Mexican consumer confidence fell to 90.7 points in September, its lowest level since May. [ID:nN1E7930D2]

Walmex, controlled by U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc ( WMT.N ), has been aggressively opening stores this year, which is also suspected to help third-quarter earnings.

The company opened 174 units in the first six months of 2011, compared with 72 in the first half of 2010.

Still, analysts said Walmex's Central American operation -- acquired last year -- could show a drop in profit related to difficulty implementing a new operating system and the low-price strategy.

Following is a table with the expected results, all prices in pesos: ===============================================================

2011 2010 PERCENTAGE

JUL-SEP JUL-SEP CHANGE --------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 90.964 bln 82.288 bln 10.54 pct EBITDA* 8.305 bln 7.532 Mln 10.26 pct Operating profit 6.568 bln 5.966 bln 10.09 pct Net profit 4.824 bln 4.250 bln 13.51 pct ==============================================================

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of end-September) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez, editing by Matthew Lewis)