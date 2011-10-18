* Q3 profit 4.875 bln pesos vs yr ago 4.250 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY Oct 18 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, reported a higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday as new store openings contributed to an increase in sales.

The retailer, known locally as Walmex, said third-quarter profit was 4.875 billion pesos (US$351 million) compared with 4.250 billion pesos a year ago. That was slightly above expectations for a profit of 4.824 billion pesos, according to a Reuters survey of six analysts. [ID:nN1E79C1L0]

Walmex said revenue rose 10.6 percent to 91.04 billion pesos from 82.29 billion pesos in the third quarter of 2010.

The company, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), has been aggressively opening stores this year.

Walmex said it had opened 51 stores in Mexico and 20 in Central America in the July to September period. The company had 2,519 stores and restaurants in Mexico and Central America at the end of September.

The company said it expected to increase its total sales floor (the amount of floor space it uses to sell merchandise) by 12.7 percent this year, up from its previous forecast of 11.9 percent.

Walmex has increased sales promotions and expanded its "Everyday low prices" program across its different store formats in Mexico and Central America, executives said on a recorded conference call discussing the results.

The promotions have helped attract shoppers despite Mexico's unsteady economic recovery.

Mexican consumer confidence in September fell to its lowest level since May. [ID:nN1E7930D2]

Walmex shares closed up 0.18 percent, or 6 centavos, at 32.98 pesos in local trading. ($1 = 13.8835 pesos as of the end of September) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay)