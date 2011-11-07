BRIEF-Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Monday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in October from a year ago.
The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year were up 6.2 percent from October a year earlier.
The October same-store sales increase was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a 4.3 percent increase in same-store sales from October last year. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Viacom to narrow focus to six key cable TV channels- WSJ, citing sources
* 2016 EBITDA slightly better than expected, no dividend (Add shares, analyst comments)
BRUSSELS, Feb 8 EU antitrust regulators handed down a 68 million euro ($72.4 million) fine to world No. 1 lead recycler Ecobat Technologies and two of its peers on Wednesday for taking part in a cartel in recycling of car batteries.