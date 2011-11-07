(Adds sales detail)

MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's top retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, on Monday said sales at its stores open at least a year rose in October from a year ago.

The retailer, known as Walmex, said sales at stores in Mexico open at least a year were up 6.2 percent from October a year earlier.

The October same-store sales increase was higher than analysts expected. A Reuters survey of five analysts had pointed to a 4.3 percent increase in same-store sales from October last year.

The chain, controlled by U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT.N), said its total consolidated sales rose 14.6 percent to 31.885 million pesos (2.358 million dollars).

Between October and early November, Walmex opened 42 stores for a total of 2,561 locations operating in Mexico and Central America.

Walmex shares closed Monday with a drop of 0.43 percent to 34.54 pesos, before the report.

(1 dollar = 13.52 pesos)

(Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)