MEXICO CITY Oct 27 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 22 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales.

Wal-Mart de Mexico reported a net profit of 5.9 billion pesos ($350 million) in the July-September period, up from 4.9 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Quarterly net profit was above analysts' expectations of 5.459 billion pesos, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Revenue for the quarter was 117.3 billion pesos, 12 percent higher than in the year-earlier period.

($1 = 16.993 pesos at end of September)