BRIEF-Aecom says entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in July. Pct change vs year July June ago Mexico same-store 6.0 3.6 sales Mexico total sales 7.9 5.5 Central America 3.9 0.6 same-store sales Central America 6.1 3.2 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Aecom - on March 31, co entered amendment no. 4 to credit agreement that amended co's credit agreement, dated October 17, 2014 - SEC filing
* Terraform Global - on March 31, co's unit permanently reduced to $0, terminated revolving commitments under its credit & guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Wabash National says its 3.375 pct convertible senior notes due 2018 are convertible during current calendar quarter ending June 30, 2017