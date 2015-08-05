MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in July. Pct change vs year July June ago Mexico same-store 6.0 3.6 sales Mexico total sales 7.9 5.5 Central America 3.9 0.6 same-store sales Central America 6.1 3.2 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)