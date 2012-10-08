METALS-London copper prices drop on China regulation concerns
* Coming Up: US weekly jobless claims at 1330 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)
* Central American same-store sales up 8.1 percent
* Twenty stores opened in Mexico last month
MEXICO CITY Oct 8 Mexico's biggest retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores open for at least a year rose 10 percent in September from a year earlier.
The r esults exceeded the expectations of 7 percent growth in a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.
Walmex , an affiliate of top global retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said it operated 2,224 stores in Mexico and 633 in Central America at the end of September after opening 20 stores in Mexico last month and two in Central America.
Sales at Central American stores open for at least a year in September rose 8.1 percent, year on year.
Walmex shares, down nearly 18 percent from an April high following news of a probe by U.S. authorities over allegations it used bribes to speed store openings, rose 0.87 percent on Monday to 37.31 pesos be fore the sal es results were disclosed.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities giant Glencore expects its debt to core earnings ratio to fall below 1.5 times in 2017, well below its recently lowered long-term target of 2 times, as commodities prices rise, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Feb 23 U.S. subscription-based airline Surf Air will launch in Europe in May, targeting people who fly business-class in a potential challenge to the continent's traditional airlines. Surf Air Europe will start connecting London to Zurich and Ibiza, operating a subscription model where customers pay a 1,750 pound ($2,180) monthly fee for unlimited travel. It will later add routes to Cannes, Munich and Milan, Surf Air Europe Chief Executive Simon Talling-Smith said.