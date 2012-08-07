* Same-store sales in Central America down 0.7 pct vs July 2011

MEXICO CITY Aug 7 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 1.2 percent in July from the same month last year.

Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Central American stores open at least a year fell 0.7 percent from July last year.

Total sales from stores in Mexico and Central America, including those opened in the last 12 months, rose 8.4 percent from last July to 33.13 billion pesos ($2.5 billion).

The company, which is investigating reports it bribed local officials in Mexico to open stores more quickly, said it opened 12 stores in July.

Walmex, controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc , cut investment spending by 11 percent and slashed planned store openings this year as it reviews procedures for opening stores.

Walmex shares closed down 1 percent at 39.00 pesos in local trading before the announcement. ($1 = 13.2338 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; editing by Matthew Lewis)