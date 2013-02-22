BRIEF-Ibio appoints James Mullaney as CFO
* On March 1, co appointed James P. Mullaney to serve as chief financial officer of company, replacing Mark Giannone
MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Shares in top Mexican retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico fell to a three month low on Friday after the company on Thursday declined to say how many stores it plans to open this year.
Shares fell as much as 3.1 percent to 39.70 pesos, the lowest level since November.
* Weatherford appoints Mark McCollum as president, CEO and director
* Weyerhaeuser Co says on track to achieve $125 million run-rate merger cost synergy target by 2017 Q1