UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MEXICO CITY, March 14 Wal-Mart de Mexico , Mexico's biggest retailer, plans to upgrade its stores, and will open a second meat cutting plant in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, executives said on Tuesday.
Walmex, as the company is known, showed statistics that underscored how much better its top stores were performing compared to its worst. The retailer, controlled by Wal-Mart Stores, is also investing to expand its ecommerce business, said Todd Harbaugh, head of Mexico operations.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in Mexico City)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources