LOS ANGELES Feb 25 Walt Disney Co has
launched Disney Movies Anywhere, a service for consumers to buy
and watch Disney, Pixar and Marvel films online and store them
in the cloud, in the latest bid by a Hollywood studio to
encourage digital movie purchases.
Disney, like other Hollywood studios, is trying to boost
digital sales after consumers moved away in recent years from
buying DVDs, cutting a lucrative source of revenue.
The media company said in a statement it launched the new
service on Tuesday, coinciding with the digital release of
Disney's blockbuster animated movie "Frozen."
The service allows consumers to buy digital movies from a
library of more than 400 titles through Apple Inc's
iTunes store and the Disney Movies Anywhere website and app.
The purchased movies can be watched on a laptop or desktop
computer, or on Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, Disney
said. Consumers can also view the films through the Apple TV
box.
The service is built on Disney's proprietary digital rights
locker KeyChest, rather than UltraViolet, a cloud storage
service used by other major Hollywood studios.
"The beauty of this technology is that it enables us to work
with iTunes and future provider partners to ensure movie lovers
have streamlined access to all of their favorite Disney titles
no matter what device they are on," said Jamie Voris, Disney
Studios' chief technology officer.
Disney said it is in talks with other retailers about
offering the service outside of iTunes.