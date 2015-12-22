Dec 22 Walt Disney Co is in talks to sell its stake in cable and digital network Fusion to partner Univision Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Both companies are trying to find a way for Disney to exit by the end of the year, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1kfJk5l)

Fusion, which is focused on millennials, was launched in October 2013 as a partnership between Disney's ABC News and Univision.

New York-based Univision owns a highly rated Spanish language broadcast network that sometimes beats English language broadcasters such as NBC in the primetime ratings race.

Disney and Univision could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)