Dec 22 Walt Disney Co is in talks to
sell its stake in cable and digital network Fusion to partner
Univision Communications Inc, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
Both companies are trying to find a way for Disney to exit
by the end of the year, the Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1kfJk5l)
Fusion, which is focused on millennials, was launched in
October 2013 as a partnership between Disney's ABC News and
Univision.
New York-based Univision owns a highly rated Spanish
language broadcast network that sometimes beats English language
broadcasters such as NBC in the primetime ratings race.
Disney and Univision could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)