SAN FRANCISCO May 16 A U.S. judge granted final approval on Friday to a $20 million settlement involving Intuit and Walt Disney Co's Lucasfilm and Pixar units in a widely watched lawsuit over hiring in Silicon Valley.

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California. Four other companies, including Apple and Google, agreed to pay a combined $324 million to resolve similar allegations of hiring collusion. Koh has not yet ruled on that larger settlement. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Chris Reese)