BRIEF-Great Elm Capital to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 mln of stock
* Announces its intention to commence a tender offer to purchase up to $10 million of its common stock
Dec 8 Walt Disney Co is doubling its stake in youth-focused digital media company Vice Media to $400 million, a source familiar with the matter said.
The deal will boost Disney's stake in Vice to about 10 percent and values the company at more than $4 billion, the source said.
FT first reported the news on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/21MuwNK)
Disney was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Q4 environmental services revenue $2.9 million versus $4.1 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)