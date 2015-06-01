BRIEF-AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital
* AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital
June 1 Walt Disney Co said James Rasulo has stepped down as chief financial officer, effective June 30.
Disney said Rasulo would continue to work in an advisory capacity to Chief Executive Bob Iger.
The company said a new CFO would be named at a later date. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* AgroFresh Solutions announces various agreements with the Dow Chemical Company and Avenue Capital
* Enservco corp - On March 31, 2017, co entered into tenth effective as of march 31, 2017
* Petrolia-Confirms Gouvernement Du Québec begun negotiations with co, its partners in hasec with goal of ending oil and gas exploration on anticosti island