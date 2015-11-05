(Recasts with profit figures)
By Lisa Richwine and Devika Krishna Kumar
Nov 5 Walt Disney Co reported a rise in
quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts as cable
networks including ESPN brought in higher advertising revenue
and collected more fees from pay TV distributors.
Revenue came in slightly below analysts' estimates. The
company also said it lost subscribers at certain cable networks
while it gained customers from the SEC Network launched last
year.
Disney shares fell 0.62 percent in after-hours trading to
$110.86.
The company's net income rose to $1.61 billion, or 95 cents
per share, from $1.50 billion, or 86 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.20 per share, beating
analysts' expectations of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's total revenue rose 9.1 percent to $13.51
billion, but missed the average analyst estimate of about $13.57
billion.
Cable networks such as Disney have been hurt by consumers
switching to online streaming services such as Netflix Inc
and Hulu, a trend known as "cord-cutting."
In August, Disney sparked a sell-off in media stocks when it
acknowledged subscriber losses at ESPN and cut its cable profit
outlook.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Devika Krishna
Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Lisa Shumaker)