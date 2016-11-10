(Corrects paragraph 2 to say fourth quarter ended Oct. 1, not Oct. 3)

Nov 10 Walt Disney Co reported a 2.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue, reflecting lower advertising revenue from sports network ESPN as well as an extra week last year.

Net income attributable to the company, which also owns the ABC TV network, rose to $1.77 billion, or $1.10 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 1 from $1.61 billion, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.

Disney's revenue fell to $13.14 billion from $13.51 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)