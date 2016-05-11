May 11 For Walt Disney's Peter Pan, flying was
"all a matter of faith and trust." Investors in Walt Disney Co
showed a lack of both in the company's stock on
Wednesday.
Disney's shares fell 5.6 percent to $100.62 in early
trading, and were the biggest drag on the Dow Jones industrial
average, after the entertainment conglomerate's quarterly
earnings and revenue fell short of sky-high estimates.
As expected, Disney did get a boost from the success of the
animated hit film "Zootopia" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".
But its cable business continued to struggle, theme park
attendance was weaker than expected, and product sales fell,
leading to first miss on earnings per share in 19 quarters.
"We believe the nature of Disney's franchises like Star Wars
has resulted in expectations running ahead of reality," Barclays
analyst Kannan Venkateshwar wrote in a note to clients.
Venkateshwar rates Disney "underweight" on valuation, with a
price target of $89.
Disney has a forward price-earnings ratio of 17.3, compared
with an average of 14.4 for its peers.
Thomson Reuters StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which
takes into account analysts' EPS growth forecasts, indicates
Disney's stock should be trading at $98.12, about $2 below where
it was trading on Wednesday.
"We are reluctant to pay a significant premium to the group
average (and market) for Disney given that historical and
projected growth rates have not generally been superior to
peers," wrote Cowen & Co analyst Doug Creutz, who maintained a
target of $88 on Disney's shares.
RBC Capital analyst Steven Cahall, who has a price target of
$103 on Disney, was also cautious.
"While the non-media business is humming, we're concerned
that it's at peak earnings with "The Force Awakens" potentially
setting an impossible comparable, and domestic parks running low
on headroom with record occupancy, especially if U.S. economic
weakness sets in," he wrote.
For Goldman Sachs, troubles in Disney's cable business,
which includes sports network ESPN, "underscores our bear
concern about rising expectations." Goldman analysts, led by
Drew Borst, cut their price target $109 from $111.
There were no other price cuts or rating changes.
Disney's shares had risen nearly 8 percent since the
beginning of March, when the company released "Zootopia". Since
the start of the year, the stock is little changed.
Of 35 analysts covering the stock, 19 rate it "buy" or
higher, 14 "hold" and two "sell".
The median price target is $113.
Like other media companies, Disney, owner of the ABC
network, has been hit by "cord-cutting" - the switch to
streaming services from cable and satellite TV.
Revenue in Disney's cable networks business fell 1.86
percent to $3.96 billion in the second quarter ended April 2.
ESPN subscriptions fell, and ad revenue also dropped, in
part due to the timing of college football playoffs.
Excluding items, Disney earned $1.36 per share, missing the
average analyst estimate of $1.40. Revenue rose 4.1 percent to
$12.97 billion, short of Wall Street's target of $13.19 billion.
The bright spot was the movie business. Studio revenue
jumped 22.4 percent to $2.06 billion, as "Zootopia" grossed
nearly $1 billion worldwide.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Anya George Tharakan;
Editing by Ted Kerr)