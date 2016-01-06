Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 Blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will pass "Avatar" on Wednesday to become the top-selling film of all time in the United States and Canada, Walt Disney Co said.
Domestic ticket sales for the seventh "Star Wars" movie reached $758.2 million through Tuesday, and will top the record of $760.5 million set by "Avatar" on Wednesday, Disney said. "Avatar" was released in December 2009.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency