Jan 6 Blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will pass "Avatar" on Wednesday to become the top-selling film of all time in the United States and Canada, Walt Disney Co said.

Domestic ticket sales for the seventh "Star Wars" movie reached $758.2 million through Tuesday, and will top the record of $760.5 million set by "Avatar" on Wednesday, Disney said. "Avatar" was released in December 2009.

