BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co says issued $2 bln floating rate notes due Feb. 11, 2022
* Says issued $2 billion floating rate notes due February 11, 2022 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l0lblJ Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 8 Walt Disney Co : * Shares down 2 percent in extended trade following results
* XCERRA TO ESTABLISH DIRECT SALES AND SUPPORT OPERATIONS IN TAIWAN AND CHINA
PARIS, Feb 13 France's PSA Group is pushing ahead with an Iranian plant investment and production ramp-up in the face of a hardened U.S. stance against Tehran under President Donald Trump that could play to the carmaker's advantage, a senior executive said.