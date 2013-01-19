Jan 18 Walt Disney Co Chief Executive
Robert Iger got a 20 percent bump in his 2012 pay, totaling
$40.2 million, regulatory filings showed.
Iger's package included $2.5 million in base salary, with an
additional $9.5 million in stock awards, according to filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ()
Iger also received a cash-and-stock bonus of about $24.3
million.
92 percent of Iger's total package was based on the
company's financial results and stock performance, Disney said.
"In our meetings with shareholders, there was broad
agreement that Mr. Iger's performance as chief executive officer
has been excellent," the company said.
"During his tenure, the company's financial results have
been outstanding."
Iger, who turns 62 in February, succeeded Michael Eisner as
CEO in October 2005. His reign has seen acquisitions of
filmmaker George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd and its "Star Wars"
franchise, "Toy Story" creator Pixar, and the comic book
powerhouse Marvel. ()
Disney's stock has more than doubled since Iger took over at
the helm. It jumped 33 percent in 2012 alone.
The company earned $3.07 per share, excluding items, on
revenue of $42.28 billion for its fiscal year ended September
2012.
Iger is scheduled to step down from his role as CEO in March
2015, and chairman in 2016.