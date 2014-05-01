CORRECTED-Keane Group posts bigger loss; sees higher Q1 gross revenue (March 14)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
May 1 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc's loss mounted as depressed prices continued to weigh on margins.
The company's net loss widened to $92.2 million, or $1.47 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $49.4 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
March 14 Oilfield services company Keane Group Inc reported a bigger loss for the fourth quarter, and the company forecast an increase in first-quarter gross revenue.
* Verizon and CBS Corporation announce multiyear content carriage agreement
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: