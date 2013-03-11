(Corrects quote in paragraph 4)
March 11 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc,
in the midst of a spat with a British hedge fund that is looking
to replace half of its board, said it could further cut
production at underperforming mines and explore the sale of
non-core assets.
The company, which has already curtailed production at
low-margin mines by more than 1 million metric tons, did not
give details on where the production cuts could be.
Audley Capital Advisors LLP said last month that it planned
to nominate five candidates to the board, saying investors had
lost confidence in the current board. Audley Capital holds less
than one percent of Walter Energy shares.
"Our progress should not be interrupted by the efforts of
Julian Treger's UK hedge fund, Audley Capital, which, with less
than 1 percent of the Company's shares and no articulated plans
for delivering shareholder value, has said it intends to seek 50
percent of the company's board seats," Walter Energy said in a
letter to shareholders on Monday.
It also urged shareholders to re-elect their board, saying
that a change in leadership could derail the company's progress.
Audley Capital in response urged shareholders not to support
the company's nominees, saying that they would be much better
served by its slate.
Walter Energy has 10 board members, including nine
independent directors and its chief executive. The company's
2013 annual meeting will be held on April 25.
The company, which has operations in western Canada, the
United States and the United Kingdom, produced 11.7 million
metric tons of metallurgical, or steelmaking, coal in 2012.
Miners such as Walter Energy, Alpha Natural Resources
, Consol Energy Inc and Arch Coal Inc
have shut production as prices of steelmaking coal plunged about
50 percent in 2012.
