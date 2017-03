Oct 30 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc reported a much smaller quarterly net loss compared with the year-ago quarter, when the company took a $1.1 billion impairment charge related to its acquisition of Western Coal.

Walter Energy reported a net loss of $100.7 million, or $1.61 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. ()

The company had a net loss of $1.1 billion, or $16.97 per share, a year earlier.