Sept 12 Coal miner Walter Energy said it named Walter Scheller chief executive, replacing Joseph Leonard who held the post on an interim basis after Keith Calder quit in July.

Scheller was chief operating officer of its Jim Walter Resources subsidiary, Walter Energy said in a statement.

Last week, shares of Walter Energy jumped more than 21 percent after a report suggested that Anglo American was weighing a bid for the metallurgical coal miner.

Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were trading 3 percent down at $85.15 in after market trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)