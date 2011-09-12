BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Follows alerts)
Sept 12 Coal miner Walter Energy said it named Walter Scheller chief executive, replacing Joseph Leonard who held the post on an interim basis after Keith Calder quit in July.
Scheller was chief operating officer of its Jim Walter Resources subsidiary, Walter Energy said in a statement.
Last week, shares of Walter Energy jumped more than 21 percent after a report suggested that Anglo American was weighing a bid for the metallurgical coal miner.
Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were trading 3 percent down at $85.15 in after market trade on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: