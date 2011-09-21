* Sees Q3 consolidated net income between $63-$73 mln

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $1.00-$1.16 vs est. $3.23 (Follows alerts)

Sept 21 Walter Energy said it sees lower-than-expected metallurgical coal sales in the second half of the year partly due to slow recovery from the record rainfall in Northeast British Columbia and forecast third-quarter profit below estimates.

Walter Energy sees metallurgical coal sales of slightly over 5.2 million metric tons in the second half, lower than its forecast of 5.9 million metric tons.

The company said it was hurt by slow recovery at its Mine No. 7 in Alabama, one of two underground metallurgical coal mines it operates in Southern Appalachia's Blue Creek coal seam.

"These events will cause a delay in the company's anticipated growth in production and associated improvement in costs. However we see early recovery today and expect clear improvement beginning in 2012," said Chief Executive Walt Scheller.

For the current quarter, the coal company sees third-quarter consolidated net income of $63-$73 million. It expects earnings per share of $1.00-$1.16.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.23 per share in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Walter Energy, which produces and exports metallurgical coal for the global steel industry, closed at $79.6 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)