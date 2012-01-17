(Corrects Jan 13 story to say Walter Energy is based in
Birmingham, Alabama, not Tampa, Florida)
Jan 13 Coal miner Walter Energy
expects its fourth-quarter financial results to be below its
earlier forecast on lower production due to equipment and
ventillation issues at a mine.
Walter in November had forecast net income between $120
million and $150 million and earnings of $1.91 to $2.39 per
share.
"Walter estimates that fourth-quarter 2011 financial results
were below the low end of its prior guidance," the company said
in a statement.
The Birmingham, Alabama-based company cut its 2012 met coal
production outlook, citing inherent risk in mining and
lower-than-expected production from start-ups.
The company now expects met coal production at 11.5 million
metric tons to 13 million metric tons, compared with its
previous forecast of 13 million metric tons to 14 million metric
tons.
