* Q3 EPS $1.21 vs $2.55 a year-ago
* Q3 rev doubles to $690.1 mln
* Sees Q4 EPS in range $1.91-$2.39 vs est $2.63
Nov 2 Walter Energy posted a lower
quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs, and the coal miner
forecast fourth-quarter profit below market expectations,
sending its shares down 6 percent in extended trade.
The company expects fourth-quarter profit to be $1.91-$2.39
per share. Analysts, on average, are expecting profit of $2.63
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter earnings fell to $76.2 million, or $1.21 per
share, from $136.2 million, or $2.55 per share, a year ago.
Revenue almost doubled to $690.1 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.11 per
share on revenue of $722.1 million.
Third-quarter selling, general and administrative costs more
than doubled to $43.1 million.
Shares of the Tampa, Florida-based company were down 6
percent at $69.30 in after-market trade. They closed at $73.73
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)