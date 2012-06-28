* Sees Q2 met coal output at 2.8 million metric tons

* Sees 2012 met coal output at 11.5-13 million metric tons

June 28 Coal miner Walter Energy Inc said lower coal prices would hurt second-quarter revenue and profit, but the company forecast higher metallurgical coal production for the quarter.

Walter Energy said it expects met coal prices in the second quarter to fall 12 percent to 15 percent from the preceding quarter.

The company expects met coal production to be about 2.8 million metric tons for the second quarter, up 10 percent from the year-ago period.

Walter Energy shares closed at $45.06 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares have lost about 66 percent of their value in the past eleven months. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)