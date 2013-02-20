Feb 20 Walter Energy Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday as a drop in metallurgical coal prices hit the miner's revenue.

In the fourth quarter to Dec. 31, the company's net loss was $71.0 million, or $1.13 a share, compared with a profit of $80.3 million, or $1.29, a year earlier.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said revenue dropped to $478.8 million, from $703.0 million.