* Sees met coal sales volume falling 10 pct in 2015
* 4th-qtr revenue, net loss miss estimate
* Shares fall as much as 11 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment,
background, updates shares)
Feb 17 Walter Energy Inc forecast a 10
percent drop in sales volume of steel-making coal for 2015 due
to sluggish Chinese and European demand, sending its shares down
as much as 11 percent.
The company also reported a bigger-than-expected
fourth-quarter loss as revenue slumped 39.5 percent, reflecting
a fall in metallurgical coal selling prices and a drop in sales
volumes as a result of suspending mining operations in Canada
last year.
"Met coal prices remain weak and are yet to show meaningful
signs of recovery," Chief Executive Walt Scheller said on a
post-earnings conference call on Tuesday.
Walter had said in April it would stop production at its
Wolverine and Willow Creek mines in British Columbia and
temporarily lay off about 700 employees.
The company had bought these mines as part of a C$3.3
billion acquisition of Canada's Western Coal Corp in 2010 to
take advantage of the surging global steel production at the
time.
Walter said on Tuesday it expects met coal sales volume to
fall to 8.5-9 million metric tons (MMTs) in 2015 from 9.7 MMTs
in 2014.
Sales volume fell to 2 MMTs in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31 from 2.9 MMTs a year earlier.
"At least in the first half, we don't see a significant
turnaround," CRT Capital Group analyst Amer Tiwana said. "It
seems as though pricing may be stabilizing, but for the company
to survive, pricing would need to rebound."
Walter suspended its quarterly dividend last month to
improve "financial flexibility". Rival Arch Coal Inc has
also suspended its dividend, while Peabody Energy Corp
slashed its payout.
Walter's cost of sales fell 26.5 percent to $275.2 million
in the fourth quarter, while operating costs declined 20
percent.
The company posted a quarterly loss of $1.97 per share on an
adjusted basis, bigger than analysts' average estimate of $1.59,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue of $285.6 million was also well below an estimated
$326.6 million.
Walter's shares were down 7 percent at $1.01 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, after touching a low of
97 cents. They had fallen about 90 percent in the 12 months
through Friday.
