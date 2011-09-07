* Rumors Anglo American is mulling a bid-Times of London
* Walter shares close up 21.3 pct
(Adds details from Walter statement, updates share price)
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Shares of Walter Energy Inc
WLT.N jumped more than 21 percent Wednesday after a report
suggested that Anglo American (AAL.L) was weighing a bid for
the metallurgical coal miner.
The Times of London newspaper said in its market report on
Wednesday that there were rumors of a bid for Walter by
diversified mining group Anglo American.
In the report, Anglo was said to be weighing an offer for
Walter, pitched at $120 a share, and would discuss the matter
over the weekend.
However, analysts at London broker Liberum Capital called
such an offer "unlikely," citing Anglo's minimal presence in
U.S. coal markets.
Walter's stock closed up $15.99 at $90.98 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
Birmingham, Alabama-based Walter said it was not aware of
any corporate developments to account for the surge.
"The company's policy is not to comment on rumors or
speculation, and accordingly does not intend to comment
further," it said in a statement.
Anglo American was not immediately available for comment.
Shares of Walter, which mines coal used in the steelmaking
process, fell sharply in August after the company reported a
disappointing second-quarter profit and lowered production
estimates for the rest of the year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder and Michael Erman, Additional
reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in London; Editing by John
Wallace, Maureen Bavdek and Richard Chang)