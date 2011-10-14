Oct 14 Shares of Walter Energy WLT.N rose 6 percent on Friday on speculation that the coal mining company is the target of a takeover.

The market chatter followed a report in the British newspaper, The Independent, that some global mining giants were interested in acquiring the U.S. company which has large reserves of steel-making metallurgical coal.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Walter Energy's stock was 6 percent higher at $79.78.

Analyst Lucas Pipes, of Brean Murray Carret & Co, said the price rise was clearly linked to the market talk that Walter was a target.

He noted U.S. coal producer Peabody Energy BTU.N and European steelmaker ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) (MT.N) had just received final approval to go ahead with their joint acquisition of Australian miner Macarthur Coal MCC.AX.

"That indicates there's still a lot of demand for met coal reserves and Walter falls into that category," Pipes said.

There was no immediate comment from Walter Energy.

Other U.S. coal stocks rose on Friday on macro-economic issues, analysts said. Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N was up 2.9 percent to $21.26, Arch Coal ACI.N was 1.8 percent higher at $17.08 and Peabody Energy rose 1.4 percent to $38.80. The Dow Jones coal index .DJUSCL was 3.04 percent higher.

(Reporting by Steve James, editing by Dave Zimmerman)